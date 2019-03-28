BLASDELL, N.Y. — Fire crews were called to the McKinley Mall for a report of a fire.

According to Town of Hamburg Emergency Services, a security worker discovered smoke in the storage room of the New York & Co. just after 8:00 am.

Hamburg Police tell 2 On Your Side an overloaded power strip started a small fire in a back office at the store and was immediately put out by the sprinkler system. As a result, that area sustained both smoke and water damage.

The mall will open at noon today. New York & Co. will not be open today.

No one was injured.