Multiple people hospitalized after a fire on Buffalo's West Side

The fire was reported before 6:30 Tuesday morning to a building on Massachusetts Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Multiple people are in the hospital after a fire on Buffalo's West Side early Tuesday morning.

Just before 6:30 Buffalo Fire crews were dispatched to a building on the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Chenango Street for heavy smoke seen from a building. The building has a business on the ground floor and two floors of residences above.

Crews are still on the scene of the fire. Officials said there has been substantial damage to the bottom floor of the building.

People are being asked to avoid Massachusetts between West Ferry Avenue & 19th Street.