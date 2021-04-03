Fire crews from three counties battle fire at Reisdorf Brothers in North Java

Fire started early Thursday morning in the basement of the feed mill located on Perry Road.

NORTH JAVA, N.Y. — A mutual-aid fire at a Wyoming County business brought crews from three counties to fight the flames Thursday morning.

The blaze broke out in the feed mill of Reisdorf Brothers located on Perry Rd. in North Java. Fire personnel from Wyoming, Genesee and Erie counties were called to the scene.

Six employees were at the business at the time and said they believe the fire started in the basement.

The fire is considered under control at this hour, but still burning.