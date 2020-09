Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire between Borden Road and Bosse Lane in the Town of West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Crews are responding to a house fire on Clinton Street in the Town of West Seneca, which has caused part of the road to be closed.

The fire was reported early Monday morning. The incident has caused Clinton Street to be closed in both directions for about a mile between Borden Road and Bosse Lane.

From Traffic Tracker 2's Lance Melin: A structure fire in West Seneca currently has Clinton St. closed in both directions from Borden Rd. to Bosse Ln. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/SU5uk68Muw — WGRZ TrafficTracker2 (@WGRZTraffic) September 28, 2020