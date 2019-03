EAST AMHERST, N.Y. — An East Amherst home was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to 40 Muegel Road just after 1 am for a report of a fire. When they arrived, they found the garage fully engulfed in flames. The fire then spread the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No one was injured. Damage to the home and contents is estimated at $400,000.