No injuries have been reported at this time.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters battled a blaze Friday evening at an apartment building in the city.

According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, firefighters were called to 921 Main Street just before 5 p.m. for reports of a fire. Fire officials say the fire started on the second floor of the occupied apartment building.

Damage to the building is estimated at $100,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.