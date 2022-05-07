Fire breaks out Tuesday at Kenmore apartment building

According to residents, they were told to evacuate around 4:30 a.m.

KENMORE, N.Y. — Early Tuesday morning, residents of the Kenmore Village Apartments received an early wake up call by maintenance and firefighters.

According to residents, around 4:30 a.m. they were being woken up and told to evacuate the building due to a fire inside the building on Colvin Avenue in Kenmore.

Colvina Colvin, a resident at the Kenmore Village Apartments since 2016, said this is the first time something like this has happened and when she opened her door to leave she had to, "shut the door back because it was too much smoke."

Colvin was able to get out, but she said she was among the last residents to do so because she's on the 11th floor.