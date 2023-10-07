Yes Sir, Yes Ma'am Sports Restaurant catches fire

There were no people inside at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Fire officials are looking into what caused a fire at a sports restaurant on Transit Road in Lockport Saturday morning.

Crews responded after getting reports of smoke in the building. Initially, they thought it was a fire at Advanced Auto Parts but then discovered a small fire inside Yes Sir, Yes Ma'am Sports Restaurant.

The fire was located near a washing machine where a water line had melted and acted as a makeshift sprinkler that actually contained the fire from becoming anything larger at the time.

The fire crews were able to extinguish all of the hot spots in the area and ventilated the structure. Nearby businesses in the plaza had minor smoke damage. They opened as usual for the day after they were ventilated. However, the restaurant was closed.

