WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Harris Hill Fire Company responded to a fire at the Eastern Hills Mall Monday night.

The fire started at the former Bon Ton building around 10 p.m. Fire officials say the building is currently under construction to become a Raymour and Flanigan.

No one was on the scene at the time.

The fire was out around 11 p.m.

Reports of the fire came in from drivers who drove past the mall on Transit Road.

They believe the fire was accidental, but is still under investigation.

