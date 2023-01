Firefighters responded to an early-morning fire at Cappellino Chevrolet on Boston State Road before 6 a.m. Thursday.

BOSTON, N.Y. — Firefighters were at the scene of a fire at a car dealership in the Town of Boston in southern Erie County.

It happened some time after 5 a.m. Thursday at Cappellino Chevrolet, located at 9000 Boston State Road.

There's no information on any injuries or a cause at this time.