NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A structure fire in Niagara Falls is closing a section of 8th St. Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out in what appears to be a home on the 1600 block of 8th St. just before 6:30 a.m. Due to the large response, 8th St. is closed between Division and Linwood Avenues.

From Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash: A working structure fire in Niagara Falls has 8th Street CLOSED from Division Avenue to Linwood Avenue. @wgrz pic.twitter.com/GzWXqX5jvs — WGRZ TrafficTracker2 (@WGRZTraffic) December 2, 2020