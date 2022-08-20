Final report issued on plane crash that killed attorney Steve Barnes and his niece

The NTSB lists the official cause of the crash as "the pilot's failure to maintain control of the airplane for undetermined reasons during the descent."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The final report on a plane crash that killed Buffalo attorney Steve Barnes almost two years ago has been released, and there aren't a lot of answers.

The National Transportation Safety Board lists the official cause of the crash as "the pilot's failure to maintain control of the airplane for undetermined reasons during the descent to the destination airport."

That "undetermined reasons" part is because investigators couldn't find anything mechanically wrong with the plane before the crash. There were no signs that the cabin had depressurized.

Barnes and his niece, Elizabeth, died in that crash near Corfu, about 15 miles east of Buffalo. Steve Barnes was half of Cellino & Barnes, a firm known for its catchy TV jingle.

In a report Friday, the NTSB concluded Barnes, a registered pilot, lost contact with air traffic controllers for about 25 minutes on the flight from New Hampshire to Buffalo, then reestablished contact about 30 miles from Buffalo and said “everything’s fine."

Shortly afterward, the single-engine Socata TBM-700 began to descend at high speed, entered a spiral dive and crashed in some woods.

The fact that Barnes was still at a cruising altitude of 28,000 feet that close to his destination "suggests a clear breakdown in awareness of his position through distraction or impairment,” the NTSB found. But the report concluded Barnes' communication with controllers was clear and didn't suggest any impairment at that moment.

Cellino & Barnes began as small firm in Buffalo but became well known in New York City and beyond for its ubiquitous advertising on billboards and television.