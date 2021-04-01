Former acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti sworn-in as Niagara County's 57th Sheriff

Michael Filicetti was elected to a full four-year term in November. He has been the acting Sheriff following the retirement of Jim Voutour at the end of 2019.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — There's a new sheriff in town in Niagara County who just so happens to look a lot like the old sheriff.

That's because up until taking the oath of office, in a small private ceremony, Michael Filicetti had been acting sheriff following the retirement of James Votour at the end of 2019.

Filicetti was elected to a full four-year term in November and will serve as Niagara County's 57th sheriff.

"It was humbling to receive the strong support of our residents. I look forward to continuing the great record of public safety here at the Sheriff's Office, and leading the men and women who serve honorably," Filicetti said.