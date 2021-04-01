Former acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti sworn-in as Niagara County's 57th Sheriff

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — There's a new sheriff in town in Niagara County who just so happens to look a lot like the old sheriff.
That's because up until taking the oath of office, in a small private ceremony, Michael Filicetti had been acting sheriff following the retirement of James Votour at the end of 2019.
Filicetti was elected to a full four-year term in November and will serve as Niagara County's 57th sheriff.
"It was humbling to receive the strong support of our residents. I look forward to continuing the great record of public safety here at the Sheriff's Office, and leading the men and women who serve honorably," Filicetti said.
"I will work hard every day to ensure the residents of Niagara County feel safe and protected. Lastly, it was important to me that my administrative team took their oath along with me. I count on these individuals every day to help me get the job done," Filicetti addded.