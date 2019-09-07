BUFFALO, N.Y. — During the tall ships festival in Buffalo, 2 On Your Side met Fiji the cat, a long-term resident of the Picton Castle ship.

According to the ship's crew, Fiji has a tendency to wander off and explore new areas when the ships are docked.

A concerned visitor found Fiji, thinking she was lost, scooped her up and brought her to the SPCA.

The shelter checked her out, and saw that Fiji had a collar and was healthy. However, the SPCA wanted to ensure that the crew could better keep track of Fiji by giving her a microchip.

According to the SPCA, if Fiji gets lost anywhere else in the world the crew will be able to find her with the microchip.

Fiji the cat was originally found in Fiji, and she has been around the world three times so far.