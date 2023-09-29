A number of fights outside of Frightworld prompt owners to enforce new rules

Minors 16 and younger must be chaperoned by an adult 21 years or older.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Frightworld is Buffalo's number one haunted attraction. It's also where nightmares come true.

While the haunted house and scary exhibits are popular with teenagers, Buffalo's Mayor Byron Brown has a reassuring message.

"We don't want there to be any issues," Brown said.

That prompted Frightworld management to implement new rules for what's affectionately called America's Screampark.

"Anybody that's 16 years old and younger cannot attend the scream park without an adult aged 21 or older," Trevor Feger, the general manager of Frightworld, told 2 On Your Side.

Feger says the new rules come after multiple fights broke out last weekend. The new rules permit one adult to chaperone six minors.

"Any minor that can't provide any government ID is going to be assumed a minor. You come here, and you're 17 and don't have your I.D. Unfortunately, we're not going to be able to let you in," Feger said.

A chaperone does not need a ticket. They are given wristbands upon entry. If they aren't up for the scares, there's a waiting area for them. The issue frustrates Buffalo's councilman for North District, Joseph Golombek.

"I wish we could go back to the broken windows theory of policing. You start policing on the small things, and the bigger things don't happen," Golombek said.

Golombek said fights, similar to what happened at Frightworld, have been ticking up in other areas. He says people are unfairly blaming kids from Buffalo.

"Some people say it's a Buffalo issue. It's not a Buffalo issue. It happened in Kenmore. It happened in Cheektowaga. I think it happened in Lockport," Golombek said.

The City of Buffalo coordinated with Frightworld owners for more policies. They're asking the establishment to add more private security to the premises and add cameras in and around the building.