Fighting hunger: 800 families in need given food, essentials

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Buffalo, 800 families in need were able to get their hands on much needed food and essentials.

Price Rite Marketplace and Feed the Children came together to give each family a 25-pound box of food and essentials.

Normally, the community comes together during holiday seasons and helps families in need, but Thursday's event was to make sure they are taken care of year-round.

"During the holiday season, everybody comes together to help families and people in need," said Joe Allegro of Feed the Children. "It's the dark days in between the holidays where families fall between the cracks.

"We're here in October, we're not going to let people fall through the cracks here in October, November, December. There will be a lot of support for these families. We're going to hit them before they actually need that support, so hopefully we'll carry that weight through November, December."