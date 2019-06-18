AMHERST, New York — An Amherst family went to the town zoning board Tuesday night to be allowed to keep their 200-pound pet pig named Porkchop.

The family was hoping to get an exception from the zoning board, but their request was denied.

The pig wasn't known to the neighborhood until it went on a romp through the neighborhood back in April and police had to chase it down.

Town officials told the family farm animals weren't allowed in the neighborhood, but the family argued Porkchop should be allowed as an emotional support animal.