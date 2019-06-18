AMHERST, New York — An Amherst family will plead to the town zoning board tonight to be allowed to keep its 200-pound pet pig named Porkchop.

The pig wasn't known to the neighborhood until it went on a romp through the neighborhood back in April and police had to chase it down.

Town officials told the family farm animals weren't allowed in the neighborhood, but the family argued Porkchop should be allowed as an emotional support animal.

They're hoping to get an exception from the zoning board tonight at the meeting that starts at 6:30.