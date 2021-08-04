Fight for Air Climb moves to Highmark Stadium

The American Lung Association event will be returning this year to support lung health and the COVID-19 Action Initiative.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Lung Association in Western New York is back with its annual Fight for Air Climb Buffalo; and this year, it will be outside at Highmark Stadium.

Participants will climb about 620 steps of the stadium, and it's all for a good cause.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year, organizers are offering both outdoor and virtual options to allow anyone to participate in this year's event. The 2021 climb is aiming to raise $120,000 for research, advocacy and education.

So far, according to the organization's website, more than $59,500 has been raised. The money raised through the Fight for Air Climb Buffalo will fund the Lung Association’s efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease, as well as support the Lung Association’s COVID-19 Action Initiative.

The Initiative is a $25 million project to address COVID-19 as well as develop new vaccines, detection tests and treatment therapies.

This year, for the 21 days leading up to the event, participants are invited to take part in the Climb21 challenge. Through the new Fight for Air Climb app, participants will be able to virtually climb some of the world's most iconic spots like the Eiffel Tower, the Grand Canyon and the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

There is a $35 early-bird registration fee for anyone who registers before Friday, April 9. The Buffalo Climb is limited to 800 participants, and registration will close on May 14.

In the past, the event has been held in the stairwells of Buffalo's tallest building, Seneca One, and the Main Place Tower.