13th Annual 'Fight For Air' Climb held at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The American Lung Association hosted its 13th annual 'Fight for Air' Climb Saturday morning at Highmark Stadium.

People who participated were given the choice to climb either 900 or 1,800 steps inside the stadium. As part of the Firefighter Challenge, some people did it wearing more than 50 pounds of gear.

The climb is all about raising money and awareness for lung disease.

Climber Bill Murray told 2 On Your Side, "Firefighters have a significant reason for climbing because many firefighters have lung issues, so they get involved to raise awareness for themselves. Not only for themselves, but to raise awareness for lung issues."