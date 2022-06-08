Fight between 2 men leads to fatal stabbing in Cheektowaga

Police say the two men, who knew each other, got into an argument in a Harlem Rd. parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — One man is dead, another being questioned following a stabbing incident in a Cheektowaga parking lot.

Police say they were called to the 3800 block of Harlem Rd. near Cleveland Drive just after 2 PM for a report of a fight and were told one of the people involved had a knife. When patrols arrived, they found a 21-year-old man unresponsive in the doorway of a building with an apparent stab wound to the neck.

Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other person involved in the argument, a 27-year-old man, was found by officers behind the building and taken into custody. He is currently being questioned. Police say that man was found to be in possession of a blood soaked knife.

Officers say the two men had traveled to the Harlem Rd. address in the same vehicle.