BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hundreds of rubber ducks will be launched from the Blue Line Bridge — located near Explore & More - the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum — at Canalside on Sunday for the fifth annual Buffalo Rotary Duck Derby.

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Buffalo, the family-friendly event will have a variety of activities and giveaways from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will feature a competitive duck race.

Various activities will be free for the public; however, participants who want to compete in the duck race must purchase at least one rubber duck. Rubber ducks can be "adopted" at the event for $5 each, or $25 for six ducks.

The duck race begins at 2 p.m., and cash prizes will be awarded to three winners. First place will receive $125, second place will receive $100, and third place will win $50. Winners do not have to be present at the finish line in order to win.

All proceeds from the Duck Derby will benefit the Buffalo Rotary Foundation.