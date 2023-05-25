New Field of Flags on display in Niagara Falls

In a city known for attractions, this patriotic display honors veterans as well.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls is certainly known for attractions.

And a new one for this year, which also honors those who've served in the military, will be ready for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

On Thursday afternoon, a half-dozen volunteers arrived to begin installing what will be a field of 850 American flags in an area of Hyde Park just south of the Veterans Memorial there.

The display will open to the public beginning Saturday and the plan is for it to remain in place until the 4th of July.

The effort was the brainchild of Niagara Falls City Councilman Kenny Tompkins, who purchased 350 of the flags, and worked with worked two charitable organizations, KIA Memorial Road March, and Hands Healing Heroes to raise money for the purchase of the remaining 500.

In order for the flags to be displayed at night, the groups purchased lighting, which was installed by local members of the electrical and iron workers union, who donated the labor to complete the project.