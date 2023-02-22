Fewer teenagers are eager to get their drivers licenses

Studies show today's teens are in no rush to get their driver license. In 2020, the number of 16-year-olds with licenses decreased to 25%.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Recent studies from the Federal Highway Administration show today's teens are in no rush to get their driver license.

It's a nice ring to veteran drivers' ears, but this could be more hurtful than helpful.

"When they're less on the road, it's more dangerous that way; inexperienced drivers, we need more experienced drivers," one Buffalo resident said.

It's drivers who are used to Buffalo's weather that is needed, but blowing snow can put a stop to plans.

Studies show that in 2020, the number of 16-year-olds with licenses decreased to 25%; the trend grows at Stevens Driving School.

"Our age range used to be 16 to 17 in the augural drivers. It's currently 18, 19, and I think it's due to the fact it's more expensive," says Andrew Streit from Steven's Driving School.

Streit says inflation is a big influencer. The rising price of cars, insurance policies and gas makes it hard for teens to pay.

Also, when there are ridesharing apps, like Uber and Lyft, to take us everywhere and can have your food delivered through door dash, there isn't much of a need to leave the comfort of your home. You also have public transportation, the NFTA bus and the train.

"You can't be in school 16, 17, 18, like in high school full time and still be getting a job that's going to pay for a ride and everything else," Streit said.

He continued, "It's definitely more convenient for people not to leave the house. Most people will be waiting until they have to. So, 18 and 19 is usually when they get a job, or they're going away to school."