Fewer guests, smaller bites among 2021 wedding trends

Western New York wedding vendors are adapting to new trends inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the country starting to return to pre-pandemic norms and vaccinations readily available to most people, you may notice your calendar starting to fill up. It may include a number of weddings, because Western New York couples who had to postpone their dream celebrations due to the pandemic are finally getting set to tie the knot.

"Anybody that had to go through planning a wedding over the past year has probably gone through their ups and downs of an emotional roller coaster," said Tara Lewis, Trend Expert at Yelp. "The pandemic has changed how we view celebrations."

As we're seeing in Yelp's Wedding Trends 2021, many couples have new post-pandemic priorities for their celebration.

Trend #1: Ditch the large guests lists for "minimonies"

Many brides and grooms are choosing smaller, more intimate wedding celebrations in lieu of larger gatherings of hundreds of people. According to Yelp, the term "minimony" skyrocketed in reviews mentioning weddings in the past year.

"The 15 to 20 person backyard micro-weddings of 2020 will be much less popular in 2021, but don't expect brides and grooms to go back to 300 and 400 guest weddings," Lewis said. "Minimonies with anywhere from 50 to 100 people will be the star of 2021 -- and might just stick around for a while. "

With fewer guests, brides and grooms may have room in their budget for some extra events surrounding the big day. If you're set to attend a "minimoney" this summer, expect to also be invited to a welcome party, after party, outdoor excursion or morning-after brunch.

Trend #2: Single-serve food and drinks

Smaller guest lists may also mean more personalized touches. Yelp says more people are opting for individual servings. Buffalo-based charcuterie board company A Board Above now offers personal charcuterie cups for clients who still want guests to be able to keep a safe distance.

Individual micro-cakes are also making a comeback. Review mentions of small and mini-cakes increased 62%, according to Yelp. B Sweet Designs in Buffalo caught on to this trend, and is now offering a smaller version of their popular dessert tables -- in a box.

"While dessert tables are still a huge trend, and they're not going away, some people just feel more comfortable or just wanted to try something new," said Marisa Battaglia, owner of B Sweet Designs. "So we came up with these dessert boxes, and people have been getting pretty creative with them."

Trend #3: Choosing vendors with intention

2020 was a year in which social justice and supporting small, locally-owned businesses took center stage. Wedding planners are now noticing couples going out of their way to hire vendors that align with their core values. "I think a lot of a lot of people in this situation have had to really kind of take a step back and analyze what's most important to them," said Battaglia.

According to Yelp, searches for "black-owned" businesses are up 361% and the term "supporting local" is up 127%.

"Value driven spending has been something that everyone's become more mindful of in the wake of a pandemic," Lewis said. "Where you spend your dollars really matters to people."

Trend #4: Why have one honeymoon when you can have two?

Yelp has seen a rise in searches for "mini-moons" and "later-moons." Couples are opting for smaller, more localized trips right after the wedding and saving the their actual honeymoon for a later date when traveling far or abroad is more comfortable.

The picturesque Lake House on Canandaigua opened in August 2020 in the midst of the pandemic. With area excursions like wine tours, boat rentals and hiking, the hotel says a noticeable amount of Western New York couples have chosen to stay there after their weddings.

"We're so fortunate with what we've got here, both on property and within the surrounding community of Canandaigua," said Mandy Hagadorn, Director of Guest Experiences at The Lake House. "We can really curate a special experience for these couples that are coming for these 'mini-moons.'"

Trend #5: Weeknight weddings

With mask rules and restrictions now lifted in New York State, couples may find a weekend wedding hard to come by. That's why Yelp says more couples are choosing Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday night celebrations. The Lake House on Canandaigua has noticed this, too.

"They're not shying away from the fact that it's not your typical Friday or Saturday night event anymore," Hagadorn said. "They just are really focusing more on what the wedding should be. It's about the couple, it's about celebrating their love."