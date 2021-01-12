Festival of Lights drive-thru returns to Erie County Fairgrounds

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Western New York holiday tradition is returning to the Erie County Fairgrounds this week as the holiday season gets underway.
The Festival of Lights drive-thru event officially kicks off on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and will continue for 29 nights. The event is scheduled to take place each night in December, except on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
This year the drive-thru event will use over 1 million lights, featuring brand new custom light displays, along with a newly designed route. There will also be several unique static displays designed by the Field Twins of Lakeview in addition to the event's popular arches and tunnels.
Event organizers say there are a limited number of tickets available for each night. Admission to the event is $20 per vehicle, and reservations are required. For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.