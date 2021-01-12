Festival of Lights drive-thru returns to Erie County Fairgrounds

The Festival of Lights drive-thru event officially kicks off on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and will continue for 29 nights.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Western New York holiday tradition is returning to the Erie County Fairgrounds this week as the holiday season gets underway.

The Festival of Lights drive-thru event officially kicks off on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and will continue for 29 nights. The event is scheduled to take place each night in December, except on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This year the drive-thru event will use over 1 million lights, featuring brand new custom light displays, along with a newly designed route. There will also be several unique static displays designed by the Field Twins of Lakeview in addition to the event's popular arches and tunnels.