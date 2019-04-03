BUFFALO, N.Y. — This is Festival Fest the thing I do where I talk about things to do in Western New York and there is a lot.

Heather and Ryan Warnke lost everything after their home caught fire. She is five months pregnant. A fundraiser is will be held March 10th at Hotel Lafayette (location has been updated from Pearl Street Grill) and their GoFundMe page can be found here.

This weekend is a big one for high school musicals. Fourteen schools are staging various productions. This is a great, cost effective way to support the talented youth across Western New York, while being entertained!

Congrats to the Zonta Club of Niagara Falls is celebrating 100 years with a dance of the decade bash and FUNraiser, Friday March 8th—International Women's Day—by the way.

St. Patrick Day is NOT HAPPENING JUST YET but there are some events coming up to get you ready for the big day including:

Some more great causes to support with:

Another little sign of Spring with the Bisons Open House is on Saturday! Opening Day is April 4th.

Let's wash all this down with a DELICIOUS HOMEMADE PORK CHOP DINNER St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Church on Sunday.

Grand Island Rotary Club promotes literacy through the Growing Readers Program with its meat raffle at the Grand Island Knights of Columbus March 9th.

Support two local baseball teams with back-to-back meat raffle nights at the Matthew Glab Post 1477 in Lackawanna. The Lake Effect Baseball Meat Raffle will take place Friday, followed by the West Seneca East Baseball Program on Saturday.

West Seneca Band Boosters Meat Raffle fundraiser is happening at the Lake Erie Italian Club, March 9th.

Lancaster Blackhawks 8U Travel Baseball holds its meat raffle Saturday, March 16th at Polish Falcons in Depew.