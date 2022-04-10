Festival Fest featuring "Small Change, BIG Impact"

Three new exhibits debut this weekend at the Buffalo Museum of Science.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For this week's Festival Fest, we went to the Buffalo Museum of Science to preview "Small Change, BIG Impact" which opens Saturday, October 8. We chatted with David Cinquino, Director of Exhibits at the Buffalo Museum of Science.

Kelly Dudzik: "It's time for the Most Buffalo Story of the Day and today we're at the Buffalo Museum of Science with David Cinquino to tell us about three new exhibits opening this weekend and lots of bees. So where are we?"

David Cinquino: "We're in the exhibit called The Fragile Bee. It's artwork by an artist named Nancy Macko. She resides in Southern California, and most of the work you see around the walls here will be from images and flora from Southern California, but right behind us in this display case here is our local component. We tied the exhibit to Tifft Nature Preserve, which is a an organization that we manage that's right here in the city limits of Buffalo, and we have our own beautiful flora and fauna there as well."

Kelly Dudzik: "And the three exhibits all have this common theme. We'll get to the snow exhibit in a minute, but there is a giant rhino right over there in the other room. Tell us about the rhino."

David Cinquino: "The rhino is actually life-sized. We worked with an artist from Chicago who was very concerned about the plight of the last northern white rhino, moved so much that she wanted to create a piece in honor of that and try to help people understand why these things are important, why conservation and ecology are important things to us."

Kelly Dudzik: "So we made it to the snow exhibit and this I feel like is the most interactive of the three."

David Cinquino: "It allows you to interact and look at the seven different kinds of snow crystals and have some fun with it. In other parts of the world, some see snow, some do not, but it's very important to all of our ways of life."

"Small Change, BIG Impact" opens Saturday with a special event being held at the museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

