Ferrari driving into Buffalo

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Iconic Italian sports car Ferrari will soon be in Buffalo with its first franchised showroom.
Sources have confirmed that dealer Brian Culligan is putting together a package that will see Ferrari join the ranks of its automotive cousin Alfa Romeo and Maserati in a Main Street showroom just east of Transit Road. A formal announcement about the deal is expected by mid-September.
Culligan could not be reached for comment. His family owned Lincoln Mercury and Pontiac dealerships and he, until this past winter, was a Northtown Automotive Co. executive.