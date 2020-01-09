Ferrari driving into Buffalo

x
A formal announcement about the deal is expected by mid-September.
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Iconic Italian sports car Ferrari will soon be in Buffalo with its first franchised showroom.

Sources have confirmed that dealer Brian Culligan is putting together a package that will see Ferrari join the ranks of its automotive cousin Alfa Romeo and Maserati in a Main Street showroom just east of Transit Road. A formal announcement about the deal is expected by mid-September.

Culligan could not be reached for comment. His family owned Lincoln Mercury and Pontiac dealerships and he, until this past winter, was a Northtown Automotive Co. executive.

Read the full article on Buffalo Business First here.

