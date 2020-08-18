FeedMore WNY vendor hit by ransomware attack

FeedMore WNY notified donors last week their personal information may have been compromised between February and May.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A data breach at a national service provider is giving a Buffalo nonprofit one more headache at a time when the need for donations has never been greater.

FeedMore WNY notified donors last week their personal information may have been compromised between February and May following a ransomware cyberattack at Blackbaud, a global technology company that provides cloud-based software, services and data intelligence.