FeedMore WNY to benefit for every point Buffalo Bills score against New England

SEFCU will donate $125 to FeedMore WNY for every point the team scores in Saturday's Wild Card game.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local credit union is doing its part to try and tackle hunger here in WNY.

SEFCU announced it will donate $125 to FeedMore WNY for every point the Bills score against the Patriots Saturday.

“While a Bills vs. Patriots playoff game doesn’t need any more hype, through our donation, this game will provide more help – and hope – to people in need throughout the Buffalo area,” said SEFCU President and CEO Michael Castellana. “Hunger and food insecurity are ever-present problems that have intensified throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, making the support provided by FeedMore WNY more important than ever. We’re happy to help however we can, especially if it means cheering on the Bills.”

This is the second straight year the credit union is making this pledge. Last year through the team's run to the AFC Championship, SEFCU donated $20,000 to FeedMore WNY. To up its game, SEFCU will double the dollar amount donated per point as the Bills progress through the playoffs. So, if the team should beat the Patriots, it will donate $250 per point in the next round.