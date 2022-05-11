FeedMore WNY Sweet Expectations fundraiser returns to in person this year

Last year, FeedMore WNY provided 12.8 million meals to children, families, and older adults throughout Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, and Niagara counties.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — FeedMore WNY announced Wednesday that its signature fundraiser will be back in person this year.

For the past two years due to COVID-19, the organization has had to host virtual events but virtual attendance will still remain an option.

The Sweet Expectations fundraiser will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on May 18 at Seneca One.

According to the news release, the event will feature food and drink tastings, an auction, and raffles to help FeedMore WNY provide nutritious meals to food-insecure communities in Western New York.

If attending the fundraiser you can experience an oyster bar by Fresh Catch Poke Co., and food tasting opportunities from other local vendors, along with a three-hour wine and beer open bar.

There will also be live cooking demonstrations during the event as guests participate in the virtual auction and raffles.

If you decide to attend virtually, you can also participate in the virtual auction and raffles and you will receive a Sweets To Go dessert box filled with locally made assorted treats and a bottle of bubbly.

Sweet Expectations fundraiser will help serve tens of thousands of community members who rely on its food bank distribution network, home-delivered meal services, and other critical feeding programs, according to the news release.

“The pandemic remains a part of all of our lives, and the rising cost of living only continues to tighten household budgets for families across our service area. FeedMore WNY works tirelessly to ensure that no one has to go without nutritious food, but we cannot do that without the support of the community,” Tara A. Ellis, president, and CEO of FeedMore WNY said. “We encourage everyone to attend Sweet Expectations – either in person or virtually – to enjoy an evening of food and fun while supporting our neighbors in need.”

To buy tickets for the event click here.