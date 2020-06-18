FeedMore WNY says Meals on Wheels program is overloaded

Last week alone, FeedMore WNY delivered more than 31,000 meals, which is over 54 percent more than normal for the program.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With older adults struggling to find food during the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are turning to FeedMore Western New York for help.

Its Meals on Wheels program is overloaded with clients. Last week alone, FeedMore WNY delivered more than 31,000 meals, which is over 54 percent more than normal for the program.

FeedMore WNY always needs volunteers, but right now the organization said it could really use some extra bodies.

"A lot of people have been called back to work in Phase 3. People are getting back to a sense of normalcy. That's not the case for FeedMore WNY. We're still in desperate need of support of food and funds, as well as volunteerism," communications director Catherine Shick said.