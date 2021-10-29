FeedMore WNY partners with YMCA Buffalo Niagara to fight hunger

Members of the community can bring a non-perishable food item to any local YMCA branch during the month of November.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — FeedMore WNY and YMCA Buffalo Niagara is turning to the community once again to help fight the never ending battle against hunger.

For the eleventh straight year, the two organizations are teaming up for the holiday season. During the month of November, non-perishable food items can be dropped off at any local YMCA branch. If you're taking part in the Turkey Trot, you're asked to bring a non-perishable food donation when you pick up your race packet November 22-24 at the Independent Health Family Branch Y lcoated at 150 Tech Dr. in Amherst.

“The YMCA is excited to once again partner with FeedMore WNY for this important cause,” says Mario Hicks, Vice President of Financial Development for YMCA Buffalo Niagara. “Over the past ten years, the community has helped us provide more than 27,100 meals to families in need, and we hope to keep the momentum going this holiday season.”

Channe 2 is a proud sponsor of this annual effort to help those in need.

“We are grateful to YMCA Buffalo Niagara, WGRZ-TV Channel 2, and the Western New York community for helping FeedMore WNY nourish our hungry neighbors through this critical food drive,” Tara A. Ellis, President and CEO of FeedMore WNY said.

“Last year alone, nearly 181,000 individuals relied on FeedMore WNY for assistance. Events like the YMCA food drive allow FeedMore to provide lifesaving food to our neighbors in need.”