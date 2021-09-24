FeedMore WNY invests $2.7M while exploring Hamburg expansion options

With demand up significantly since the start of the pandemic, FeedMore WNY is exploring options to build a center in Hamburg.

Working through its charitable arm, the Buffalo nonprofit agency acquired a 73.8-acre parcel at 4832-4884 Camp Road for $2.76 million. An affiliate of Uniland Development owned the property, according to a real estate deal recorded Sept. 22 in the Erie County Clerk's Office.

FeedMore operates its two signature programs – Meals on Wheels and a regional food bank operation – in two facilities in Buffalo.