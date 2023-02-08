Feedmore WNY in need of peanut butter

To help replenish their supplies, Feedmore WNY has set up a donation drive called 'Spread the Love" with peanut butter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As grocery prices remain high, many families are turning to local food pantries to help stretch their food budgets at home.

Feedmore WNY helps supply those pantries with much needed food staples, and one staple they are in need of is peanut butter.

“Peanut butter’s high protein content and long shelf life make it an ideal food to donate to our neighbors in need. It is something that we always need more of here at FeedMore WNY, especially now that our food drive donations have dramatically decreased after the holiday season,” Betsy Campbell, Volunteer and Events Coordinator for FeedMore WNY, said in a release. “With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, we hope our community members open their hearts to ‘Spread the Love’ and make a donation virtually or in person.”

To help replenish their supplies, they have set up a donation drive called 'Spread the Love" with peanut butter.

Peanut Butter is also part of Feedmore WNY's BackPack Program, which sends food for children to take home when they are not receiving free meals through their schools.

Those interested in donating can drop off donations at Feedmore WNY on February 18 from 9am-1pm at its warehouse at 91 Holt Street in Buffalo. If you can't make the event, you can donate virtually at: https://yougivegoods.com/peanutbutter2023.