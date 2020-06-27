FeedMore WNY hosts several food distributions Saturday

The Mobile Food Pantry will be at three locations in Western New York Saturday morning.

NEW YORK — FeedMore WNY's Mobile Food Pantry is distributing food at three locations in Western New York Saturday morning.

The first stop is at Tri-Community located at 85 Manitou Street in Depew. The Mobile Food Pantry will be at that location from 10 a.m. to noon.

The second location is at the First Baptist Church of Newfane, located at 2737 Main Street in Newfane. The Mobile Food Pantry will be giving out food there from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.