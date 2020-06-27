x
Skip Navigation

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

local

FeedMore WNY hosts several food distributions Saturday

The Mobile Food Pantry will be at three locations in Western New York Saturday morning.
Credit: Robert Mancuso

NEW YORK — FeedMore WNY's Mobile Food Pantry is distributing food at three locations in Western New York Saturday morning.

The first stop is at Tri-Community located at 85 Manitou Street in Depew. The Mobile Food Pantry will be at that location from 10 a.m. to noon.

The second location is at the First Baptist Church of Newfane, located at 2737 Main Street in Newfane. The Mobile Food Pantry will be giving out food there from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The last location is at Care n' Share, which is located at 3628 Ransomville Road in Ransomville.

RELATED: FeedMore WNY says Meals on Wheels program is overloaded

RELATED: Lawmakers, Buffalo Police hand out food for people in need

RELATED: Buffalo's Best Batman, local labor unions host donation drive in West Seneca