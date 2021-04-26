FeedMore WNY hosting several food distributions Tuesday

FeedMore WNY's Mobile Food Pantry will distribute food Tuesday at six different locations in Western New York.

The first distribution site will be at the Evangel Food Pantry located at 8180 Greiner Road in Williamsville. The Mobile Food Pantry will be there from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The second location will be at the New Covenant Tabernacle Food Pantry located at 345 McConkey Drive in Buffalo. The Mobile Food Pantry will be there from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The third distribution site will be at the Salvation Army in Dunkirk, located at 704 Central Avenue. The Mobile Food Pantry will be there from noon to 2 p.m.

The fourth location will be at Operation Good Neighbor, located at 17 Prospect Avenue in Angola. The Mobile Food Pantry will be on location there from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There will be six #MobileFoodPantry distributions on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Please expand this thread to see all dates and locations. — FeedMore WNY (@feedmorewny) April 26, 2021

The fifth distribution site will be at the Neighbor to Neighbor Food Pantry located at 9495 Prospect Road in Forestville. The Mobile Food Pantry will be there from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.