FeedMore WNY holding food drive with Urban Air Adventure Park

People who donate will get a free basic jump admission to the park, redeemable when it reopens.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — FeedMore WNY is partnering with a local attraction to host a food drive on Saturday.

The Urban Air Adventure Park, located in the Walden Galleria, has partnered with the food pantry to help feed those in need. Anybody that delivers a non-perishable food item will get one free basic jump admission from the park, which can be redeemed when the attraction reopens. Everybody who donates will also be entered to win a free party package from Urban Air.

“FeedMore WNY works tirelessly to provide nutritious food and support to our neighbors in need. However, we would not be able to continue our mission without the help of wonderful community partners,” said Tara A. Ellis, President and CEO of FeedMore WNY. “We are grateful to Urban Air Adventure Park for holding this food drive to help us feed hungry children, families, veterans and older adults throughout Western New York.”

Donations can be dropped off on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Urban Air Adventure Park. Items are asked to be dropped off at the park's outdoor entrance, located on the upper level of the JC Penny parking ramp.