FeedMore WNY Foundation's holiday wreath and centerpiece sale begins

The sale, in partnership with Lavocat’s Family Greenhouse and Nursery, will raise money for FeedMore WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People can now buy holiday decorations for the season, while also supporting a good cause. FeedMore WNY is partnering with Lavocat’s Family Greenhouse and Nursery to sell wreaths and centerpieces to raise money to benefit the FeedMore WNY Foundation.

Orders will be accepted until Wednesday, Nov. 24. The online orders will all be available for contactless pickup Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at select locations in Buffalo, Clarence and Orchard Park.

Order options include wreaths 14 to 34 inches with plain and decorated options. Specialty candy cane and square wreaths, as well as centerpieces and door swag are also available.

“Our annual holiday wreath and centerpiece fundraiser is a fun, festive and easy way for community members to help support the critical work of FeedMore WNY,” said Lisa Woodring, chief development officer for the FeedMore WNY Foundation.

“Unfortunately, one in eight individuals in FeedMore WNY’s service area may be facing hunger. Not only does this fundraiser allow community members to take home a stunning holiday decoration, but it helps ensure our neighbors in need have enough nutritious food to eat through the holiday season and well into the new year.”