FeedMore WNY expecting more people to need food assistance over the next 2 to 5 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last year, FeedMore Western New York gave food to 36 percent more people than in 2019.

That's about 4 million more meals, but now the food bank needs the community to step up now more than ever.

FeedMore WNY's Catherine Shick says the food bank is extremely low on community donations, one of the biggest ways they help out neighbors who need food assistance.

It's one of the side effects of the pandemic, which canceled many events since last March. That includes community members holding food drives for the food bank.

It's why the food bank needs your help whether it's a monetary donation, volunteering or dropping off non-perishable or perishable food.

You can do that from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon at 91 Holt Street in Buffalo.

"Unfortunately, the need for food assistance isn't going to subside anytime soon," Shick said. "We've talked with our hunger leaders across the nation, our economists across the nation -- they're all telling us to brace for this level of increased need to last for at least two to five years."

FeedMore is also having its Spread the Love food drive on May 22 at these locations:

There's another food drive happening on June 5 at these locations:

They're asking for non-perishable food items, especially peanut butter.