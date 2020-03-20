BUFFALO, N.Y. — During the coronavirus pandemic, there's an increased need at FeedMore WNY for food and other goods to serve people that need help.

FeedMore WNY officials said food pantries and soup kitchens that they partner with are running low on food.Their partners are serving 2-3 times the amount of people that they would typically serve.

The organization also deals a lot with aging community members. Many of them rely on FeedMore's home delivery service, which an increasing number of people are requesting.

Volunteers are also needed to help at their facility to help organize and package the donations. Food donations can be accepted at their warehouse at 91 Holt Street.

If somebody is in need of FeedMore's help, they are asked to contact (716) 822-2002 feedmorewny.org. The organization reaches throughout Erie County and stretches into four counties across Western New York.

RELATED: Feedmore Western New York prepares for increased need in coming weeks

RELATED: List of local restaurants offering takeout

RELATED: Governor Cuomo orders hair salons, barbershops & tattoo parlors to close Saturday