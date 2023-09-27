FeedMore WNY kicks off campaign to build a new campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. — FeedMore WNY on Wednesday publicly kicked-off its capital campaign to build a new campus.
So far, the nonprofit says it's about two-thirds of the way to its funding goal of $99.8 million. FeedMore WNY says its current space is just way over-capacity, so it needs to build a new unified campus to carry out the mission of feeding Western New Yorkers who are in need every day.
Tara Ellis, the president and CEO of FeedMore WNY, told 2 On Your Side the new facility is needed. The new nearly 200,000 square foot facility is planned for Camp Road in Hamburg.
You can donate to help by heading to FeedMore WNY website.
