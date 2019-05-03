BUFFALO, N.Y. — An expanding program aims to feed the hungry.

FeedMore Western New York announced a partnership with Erie Community College to open up its first college food pantry at the city campus.

FeedMore is the new name for the merged Food Bank of Western New York and the local Meals on Wheels.

Leaders at the school say there are students who struggle to feed themselves and their families and that it's a growing problem there.

The pantry isn't just open to students. The public can stop in too.

It's open in Room 145 on Mondays, noon to 4 p.m., and on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Similar pantries will be coming to Erie Community College South and North in the next few months.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

"Feed the Falls" Christmas dinner

Buffalo Mission serves 5,000 meals

Successful Sweet Charity: Food Bank of WNY