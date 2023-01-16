FeedMore of WNY gives back on MLK Day

Organizations and volunteers hit the road amid MLK Day holiday. It's used as a day of service.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To honor Dr. Martin Luther King's holiday, Feed more Western New York and volunteers gives back to the community with multiple food drives; instead of using the day as a day off, organizations used it as a "day on" to reflect Dr. King's Philosophy. Volunteers kicked off a day of giving at Hamburg High School with a food drive and assembly. Then continued the day on the road doing home deliveries.

"We believe that all of our community members should come together to take care of one another and celebrate one another," says Catherine Schick with Feed more Western New York.

To honor Dr. King's philosophy, Pastor and Buffalo's Common Council President Darius Pridgen believes the act of service must continue after the holiday.