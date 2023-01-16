FeedMore of WNY gives back on MLK Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To honor Dr. Martin Luther King's holiday, Feed more Western New York and volunteers gives back to the community with multiple food drives; instead of using the day as a day off, organizations used it as a "day on" to reflect Dr. King's Philosophy. Volunteers kicked off a day of giving at Hamburg High School with a food drive and assembly. Then continued the day on the road doing home deliveries.
"We believe that all of our community members should come together to take care of one another and celebrate one another," says Catherine Schick with Feed more Western New York.
To honor Dr. King's philosophy, Pastor and Buffalo's Common Council President Darius Pridgen believes the act of service must continue after the holiday.
"All of the things that are going on today, all the home deliveries are great, but what we need to do is continue to do them." Pridgen continues, "today they may be doing it, and there's attention there, but tomorrow they'll still be doing it, and there's no attention there. That's the legacy of Dr. King. That today we show it, but tomorrow we continue it."