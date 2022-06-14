FeedMore WNY holds its Sweet Expectations annual fundraiser

Money raised from the event helps serve thousands of people who rely on FeedMore's food bank and home-delivered meal services.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — FeedMore of Western New York held its annual Sweet Expectations fundraiser Tuesday night.

Organizers say the fundraiser is critical to continue programs for the community.

The event was rescheduled from its original date in May after the mass shooting at Tops.

"Those community members that we lost and so many community members who rely on FeedMore is why we are so delighted to have you here helping us raise money for this cause," Tara Ellis, President, and CEO of FeedMore said.

"This event is a wonderful opportunity to fund all of our critical feeding programs whether it's our emergency response efforts that we're engaged in right now in east Buffalo, as well as the ongoing feeding programs that we operate each and every day throughout our service area," Catherine Shick, FeedMore's Public Relations Manager, said.

2 On Your Side's Patrick Hammer was one of the emcees tonight.

Last year FeedMore of Western New York provided more than 12 million meals to people in our community.