BUFFALO, N.Y. — The newly combined Food Bank and Meals on Wheels of Western New York are celebrating a gift that will help them feed more people here.

The combined "Feed More Western New York" got a $25,000 grant from Key Bank and the First Niagara Foundation.

The money is going to update, what the agency says, is a very outdated phone system.

"We're really excited that First Niagara Foundation and the KeyBank foundation allowed us to be so flexible with their grant to allow us to get the infrastructure in place so we in turn can do what we do best which is serve our hungry community members in need," says Catherine Shick, from Feedmore WNY

Feed More says KeyBank reached out to offer the grant to celebrate the merger and the money it's saving.