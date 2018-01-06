BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Federal prosecutors announced Friday they will drop charges against a Buffalo businessman, Michael Laipple.

The former LPCiminelli executive was one the people charged with wire fraud in connection with an alleged pay-to-play scheme involving the Buffalo Billion.

On Tuesday, the feds dropped bribery charges against Laipple, Louis Ciminelli and two others involved in the case. Wire fraud charges remained.

Kevin Schuler, who also worked with LPCiminelli, pleaded guilty in May to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Louis Ciminelli and two others still face wire fraud charges.

The government argues the defendants "devised a plan to secretly rig Fort Schuyler's bidding process so that State contracts that were ultimately worth hundreds of millions of dollars would be awarded to ... the Buffalo Developer," according to the indictment.

The investigation into potential bid rigging started after 2 On Your Side's partner, Investigative Post, reported that the Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Riverbend site was designed with stipulations so that only LPCiminelli would meet the requirements for the massive construction contract.

