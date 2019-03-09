The Homeless Alliance of Western New York has received new federal funding to help reduce homelessness for youth across five counties.

The organization will receive $3.6 million through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program to expand affordable housing options for youth age 24 and younger in Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties.

Western New York is among 23 local communities selected by HUD to receive $75 million through the program, supporting housing programs including rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing and other housing models such as host homes.

For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.

