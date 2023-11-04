Federal judge denies Starpoint school district's request and sends lawsuit by wrestlers back to state supreme court

Starpoint School District believed that because a Title IX allegation was involved, the case should be heard by a federal court. A federal judge thought differently.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another chapter in the story of a difficult year for the Starpoint wrestling community.

A federal judge ruled that a lawsuit filed by the parents and guardians of two Starpoint wrestlers must be heard in the state supreme court in Niagara County.

On February 8, 2023, Starpoint Superintendent Dr. Sean Croft announced the district was canceling the rest of the season for the wrestling team.

According to the lawsuit, two students on the wrestling team were given a "notice of emergency removal" after allegations of sexual harassment were filed against them, under Title IX, by another member of the team. The students were removed from school on February 9th, according to the lawsuit.

After a heated school board meeting the day before, a lawsuit was filed by the parents and guardians of the two students on February 28th.

The school district removed the case from Niagara County Supreme Court and requested it be heard in the U.S. District Court Western District of New York, at the federal level.

According to the district, they believed the Western District court was the appropriate venue since the lawsuit filed on behalf of the students dealt with a federal Title IX matter.

U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence Vilardo disagreed.

In his 15-page ruling Monday, Judge Vilardo ruled that the school district did now show that the federal court had jurisdiction over the matter.

The district argued that Title IX regulations "explicitly preempt conflicting state laws."

Citing examples of other case law, Judge Vilardo ruled that a lawsuit by the families of the two students is "not a substantial federal issue. And without a substantial federal issue, this Court lacks federal question jurisdiction."

Attorney Angelo DiMillo told 2 On Your Side that the Starpoint Central School District failed to tell the judge what constituted the "emergency removal" of his client after being asked multiple times.

"The hearing lasted nearly an hour and the same question was asked over and over," DiMillo said. "I think the court saw it for what it was, there was no good answer to that question."

The case will now move back to State Supreme Court in Niagara County, but a date has not yet been scheduled.

Criminal charges were filed by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office in March. One count of harassment for each student in the town of Wheatfield and Pendleton.